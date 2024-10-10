It’s not over: Another weekend of highway closures, lane reductions across Puget Sound region

If you thought it had to be over by now, think again.

Get ready for more slowdowns and heavy traffic due to construction on local highways this weekend.

The good news is that some are overnight closures or lane reductions.

The bad news is that a few major highways will be completely closed to traffic all weekend.

State Route 520 Bridge closed all weekend

Once again, SR 520 will be closed across Lake Washington starting Friday at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday.

The closure runs from Interstate 5 in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill.

The SR 520 Trail will also be closed.

During the closure, crews will grade and landscape next to the highway, and work on lighting under the Montlake Lid.

State Route 99 Tunnel closed until Sunday morning

The SR 99 tunnel in Seattle will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, through 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Crews will conduct the tunnel’s first federally required six-year inspection.

Seattle’s Ballard Bridge closed all weekend

The 107-year-old Ballard Bridge will be closed all weekend from 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, to about 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 for maintenance and preservation work.

US 2 overnight closure

Both directions of US 2 will close between State Route 9 and 88th Street Southeast in Snohomish from 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, to 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

During the closure, crews will do survey work, highway sweeping, and clean road and bridge drains ahead of the rainy season.

Interstate 5

>>Overnight closures

Both directions of I-5 will be closed overnight between State Route 18 in Federal Way and 54th Avenue East in Fife. The interstate will close nightly on Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12. Northbound lanes will close by 10:30 p.m. and southbound lanes will close by 11 p.m.

Lanes will start reopening at 7 a.m. on Saturday, with all lanes open by 11 a.m. On Sunday, lanes will begin to reopen at 8 a.m., with all lanes open by noon.

During the closures, crews will set bridge girders for the SR 167 Completion Project.

>>Lane reductions

Three of the five lanes on southbound I-5 in Seattle will be closed from mid-Boeing Field to Interurban.

Lanes will close at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, until 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13. On Sunday, lanes will begin closing at 9 p.m. and reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.

Crews will be restriping lanes. The work could be canceled if it rains.

Interstate 405 overnight lane reductions near Bothell

As many as three lanes of southbound I-405 will be closed between State Route 522 and Northeast 160th Street near Bothell.

The lanes will close from 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, to 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Crews will shift traffic for the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.

The work could be canceled and rescheduled in the event of rain.









©2024 Cox Media Group