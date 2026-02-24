It’s a busy week for WSDOT, from freeway closures to bridge delays

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Monday kicks off a week-long regional display of projects for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), with projects being added daily.

Monday afternoon, WSDOT gave us their plans to shut down a couple of lanes on I-5 in Seattle following Tuesday and Wednesday’s morning commute.

Seattle: Southbound I-5

Beginning at 8 a.m., both days, the two right lanes on southbound I-5 will close from Forest Street (milepost 163) to Michigan Street (milepost 161).

Crews will repair and replace sections of steel and concrete on a bridge.

Work is scheduled to wrap up daily by 2:30 p.m.

Seattle: Downtown tunnel

WSDOT has three nights of lane closures planned around the SR 99 downtown tunnel for landscaping and maintenance.

Tuesday night, Feb. 24: The right turn lane of the southbound SR 99 off-ramp to Seventh Avenue North/Harrison Street (milepost 32) will close. The southbound SR 99 on-ramp from Sixth Avenue North (milepost 32) also will close. The left lane of the southbound SR 99 on-ramp from Alaskan Way/Dearborn Street (milepost 30) will close. The left lane of the northbound SR 99 off-ramp to Alaskan Way/Dearborn Street will also close.

The right turn lane of the southbound SR 99 off-ramp to Seventh Avenue North/Harrison Street (milepost 32) will close. The southbound SR 99 on-ramp from Sixth Avenue North (milepost 32) also will close. The left lane of the southbound SR 99 on-ramp from Alaskan Way/Dearborn Street (milepost 30) will close. The left lane of the northbound SR 99 off-ramp to Alaskan Way/Dearborn Street will also close. Wednesday night, Feb. 25: The right turn lane of the southbound SR 99 off-ramp to Seventh Avenue North/Harrison Street (milepost 32) will close. The northbound SR 99 off-ramp to Republican Street/Dexter Avenue North (milepost 32) will close. The southbound SR 99 off-ramp to South Royal Brougham Way (milepost 30) also will close.

The right turn lane of the southbound SR 99 off-ramp to Seventh Avenue North/Harrison Street (milepost 32) will close. The northbound SR 99 off-ramp to Republican Street/Dexter Avenue North (milepost 32) will close. The southbound SR 99 off-ramp to South Royal Brougham Way (milepost 30) also will close. Thursday night, Feb. 26: The southbound SR 99 off-ramp to South Royal Brougham Way (milepost 30) will close.

Puyallup: SR 167/512

Lane closures on SR 167 and SR 512 in Puyallup, Feb. 25-28

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 25, WSDOT will have nightly lane closures on SR 167 and SR 512 for pavement striping.

SR 167 closure information

Wednesday, Feb. 25, to the morning of Friday, Feb. 27

8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane of southbound SR 167 will close from SR 410 to North Meridian Avenue, nightly.

Friday, Feb. 27, to the morning of Saturday, Feb. 28

11 p.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane of northbound SR 167 will close from North Meridian Avenue to SR 410.

SR 512 closure information

Wednesday, Feb. 25, to the morning of Thursday, Feb. 26

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. – One lane of westbound SR 512 will close from SR 167 to Pioneer Way East.

10 p.m. to 4 a.m. – One lane of eastbound SR 512 will close from Pioneer Way East to SR 167.

This work is part of the SR 167 Completion Project.

Bellevue: I-405

Northbound I-405 in Bellevue closed overnight for barrier placement, Feb. 23-24

WSDOT will remove sign bridges and install new signs on Interstate-405 between Coal Creek Parkway and Interstate 90 (I-90), shutting down all northbound lanes overnight on I-405 Monday, Feb 23rd, beginning at 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The following on-/off-ramps will be closed:

Coal Creek Parkway Southeast on-ramp to northbound I-405.

Northbound I-405 on-ramp to eastbound/westbound I-90.

This is part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project.

Work is dependent on good weather and may be rescheduled.

Skykomish: US 2

Guardrail repair work on US 2 near Tye River Road Northeast (milepost 51) will close the right eastbound lane Monday, Feb. 23, through Wednesday, Feb 25.

This work may continue into Thursday if needed, between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group