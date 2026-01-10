It’s back! Revive I-5 in Seattle returns this weekend

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

During the summer of 2025, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) started preservation work on Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge, a vital chapter in the state’s massive Revive I-5 project.

During the summer and fall of 2025, drivers got a taste of what is once again getting underway beginning Friday, Jan. 9, at midnight. That is when all northbound lanes of I-5 will close between I-90 and Northeast 45th Street in the University District for the weekend. This will allow contractors to set up a work zone in the two left lanes of the Ship Canal Bridge, reducing the structure to two lanes until June.

During this time, the express lanes will be northbound-only 24 hours a day. This means southbound I-5 drivers will be without access to the express lanes for the next 5 months. When WSDOT had a similar closure with the express lanes in the fall of 2025, it was common to see 10-mile back-ups during peak drive times.

During the northbound I-5 weekend-long full closure:

People traveling on northbound I-5 going to downtown Seattle will have the option to take the Edgar Martinez Drive exit as well as the Dearborn, James, or Madison street exits.

People traveling on northbound I-5 going north of downtown Seattle can stay in the freeway’s left lane to use the express lanes, or they can take eastbound I-90 to northbound I-405. There are no exits from the express lanes to downtown.

Traffic will shift throughout the work zone, so drivers should obey speed limits and be aware that there may be new configurations throughout the work zone from north of Mercer Street to just past the northbound I-5 off-ramps to Northeast 45th Street/Northeast 50th Street.

Ramp closures start at 9 p.m. Jan. 9

All northbound I-5 on- and off-ramps from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street will close leading up to the work on Friday, Jan. 9, and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 12.

These include:

9 p.m.

Dearborn Street

Cherry Street

University Street

10 p.m.

Westbound I-90

Olive Way

Mercer Street

11 p.m.

Eastbound I-90

Harvard Avenue East

Westbound State Route 520

In addition, the westbound SR 520 off-ramp to Roanoke Street will be closed from as early as 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, to 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 12.

All mainline northbound I-5 off-ramps will be closed from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 9, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 12:

Seneca Street

Olive Way

Mercer Street

Lakeview Boulevard

Eastbound SR 520

Northeast 45th Street/Northeast 50th Street

During the northbound I-5 weekend-long full closure

People traveling on northbound I-5 going to downtown Seattle will have the option to take the Edgar Martinez Drive or the Dearborn, James, or Madison street exits.

People going north of downtown can stay left to use the express lanes, or they can take eastbound I-90 to northbound I-405.

There are no northbound express lane exits to downtown Seattle. The first northbound exit is Northeast 42nd Street in the University District.

Northbound I-5 express lane exits:

Northeast 42nd Street

Lake City Way Northeast

1st Avenue Northeast/Northeast 103rd Street

Express lanes return to the mainline I-5 at Northgate. There is no access to SR 520 from the express lanes.

Northbound I-5 reduced to two lanes Jan. 12 until June

Immediately following the weekend-long closure, the two left lanes of northbound I-5 across the Ship Canal Bridge will remain closed until June 5. Another weekend-long closure will take place June 5-8 for crews to reopen all lanes of the northbound freeway.

During the months-long closure, crews will repair and resurface the upper bridge deck, replace aging expansion joints, improve drainage, and address other maintenance issues.

©2026 Cox Media Group