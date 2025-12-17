‘It takes a toll:’ Mount Vernon family’s home floods twice in four years

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A Skagit County family of eight has been forced out of their home for nearly a week as the Skagit River continues to spill over.

Corbeck Snellenberg and Haley Simenson told KIRO 7 their home on Francis Road in Mount Vernon has been flooded multiple times.

On Tuesday, the road to their house remains completely blocked by water, and with another crest expected, they’re bracing for the worst.

“Mentally we’re doing okay. Physically, we are doing okay, but I mean it’s just, the uncertainty is really stressful,” Snellenberg told KIRO 7.

The couple’s basement is mostly underwater. They’ve lost tools essential to running their small business, food, and countless belongings caked in mud.

“Who knows honestly in the long run how much damage is going to be done after seeing the first round, it’s like it’s really scary,” said Simenson.

The family says they’ve tried to return home to clean up when the water recedes, only to be forced out hours later when it rises again.

“It’s gonna be like until Thursday, at least, maybe into the weekend until we can go home again and not even sure long-term, but to start cleaning. And it’s like a week of water in our house is just gonna be gnarly,” Snellenberg said.

For this family, the flooding brings back traumatic memories.

Their home flooded in 2021. Snellenberg said firefighters had to rescue them. Now they’re reliving the nightmare.

“The 2021 flood was pretty bad. I mean, we threw away like 15,000 pounds. It took us like three and a half months to burn the debris and all the stuff that built up in a yard,” he explained. “And this one doesn’t seem as bad outside, but inside it seems a lot worse. And structurally, it seems a lot, lot worse.”

That cleanup took months and now they’re facing it all over again. The timing couldn’t be worse for the family. Simenson is pregnant, their son just turned one last week, and Christmas is around the corner.

“It’s been really stressful to be honest. I mean, it’s a lot and it definitely takes a toll, that’s for sure. But I’m just trying to stay as positive as I can, but it’s kind of hard sometimes,” Simenson said.

The family says if this happens again, they’ll keep everything better organized so they can grab it and go.

For now, they’re hoping for relief as they wait to see what’s left of their home once the floodwaters finally recede.

If you’d like to help the family recover from the damage, click here for the GoFundMe.

