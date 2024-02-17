‘It could be thousands’: Glitch allows WYZE customers to spy inside others’ homes

WYZE is coming under fire today after some of its customers who have their home security camera systems say they can see inside other people’s homes.

Right now there’s no telling how widespread the breach is; but based on social media comments dozens of people across the country are impacted.

One woman from South Bend, Indiana was so alarmed at what she saw in her WYZE camera on Friday morning that she looked up where WYZE’s office is and reached out to KIRO 7 to dig deeper into the situation.

Around 7:30 a.m. EST, Chelsey Allen noticed two cameras at her home were offline. She has five WYZE cameras around her South Bend home that all point towards the street.

When they came back, she could see footage of a woman walking from room to room inside another home in another time zone.

“If I got to see just a regular lady walking around what was somebody else seeing so that was also the disgust right there,” said Allen.

Disgusted and outraged is how Allen says she felt after she realized she was watching footage from someone else’s WYZE camera.

“It could be thousands of people seeing inside someone else’s home,” said Allen “So, it’s just like who’s seeing what.”

Allen said she tried to get help from WYZE.

“I clicked onto the chat, I put in my name, my address, and a description of why I wanted to chat and it puts you into like a queue I was number 160 of that queue,”

The WYZE website doesn’t have any contact information available publicly, so KIRO 7 crews went to the Kirkland office.

Once inside, the room was nearly empty with the crews having this brief exchange after calling for anyone for about five minutes.

“No one’s here I can talk to,” asked KIRO 7 reporter Brittany Toolis. The WYZE employee answered, “no.” Toolis replied, “no one at all?” “I don’t know anything,” said the WYZE employee. Toolis asked, “you don’t know about the camera issues that’s been happening with the company today?” “I’m not working on that, said the employee. Toolis followed up with, “Are the people with the voices I can hear, can they help me?”

No one in the WYZE office said they could help.

Their website shows this timeline of events:

6:31 a.m. PST- WYZE posts on the website they’re experiencing disruptions

7:24 a.m. PST - WYZE says an AWS partner has impacted the device connection and caused login difficulties

8:57 a.m. PST - WYZE is continuing to work on the outage

10:07 a.m. PST - WYZE says devices are starting to recover. Still investigating an issue with the events tab

10:46 a.m. PST - WYZE says metrics show continued improvement.

11:28 a.m. PST - WYZE says metrics show continued improvement for device connection recovery. It told customers to reboot/power cycling devices. It also disabled the events tab in the WYZE app to investigate the security issue.

Allen said Friday’s breach is why she’ll never put a WYZE camera inside her home, “If that security breach happened today when she happened to read me her social security number there’s a possibility that that sound with her number is floating into somebody else’s account.”

