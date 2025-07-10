Issaquah woman accused of forging checks, stealing $630,000 from employer

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Issaquah Police Department arrested a woman Wednesday, accused of stealing $630,000 from her employer over about seven years.

Detectives say the 57-year-old admitted to the crime when they questioned her.

The investigation began in June.

A local business called police, saying they believed the 57-year-old had been stealing funds by forging signatures on company checks.

Detectives looked into it and determined the thefts had been occurring since February 2018. They believe the woman was stealing an estimated $10,000 each month.

She was arrested and booked into King County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group