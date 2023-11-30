Issaquah Triple XXX Rootbeer Drive-in permanently closes

Issaquah — The Triple XXX Rootbeer Drive-in in Issaquah has closed for good after the owning family says they were told to strip the building.

After 28 years of service to the community, the restaurant’s last night was Wednesday.

The family says the new owners asked them to take everything out and strip the building down to the bare walls.

According to a history written on the triplexrootbeer.com said the first XXX restaurant was opened in Renton in 1930.

The Issaquah location, originally found on Sunset Way, moved to its current location in 1968.

According to triplexrootbeer.com, the large barrel sign in Issaquah is the largest lighted Plexiglass sign on the West Coast.

