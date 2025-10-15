Issaquah PD celebrates Mariners playoffs with temporary dress code change

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Issaquah Police Department (IPD) has updated its dress code in celebration of the Seattle Mariners making the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time in 24 years.

Effective immediately, all members of IPD will be allowed to wear their favorite Mariners gear while on duty to show their hometown spirit, IPD announced.

Mayor Mary Lou Pauly, City Administrator Wally Bobkiewicz, and Police Chief Paula Schwan approved the temporary dress code adjustment.

Issaquah police dress code update

Patrol and corrections officers are now allowed to wear a Mariners baseball cap or beanie while out on duty.

Detectives also have the opportunity to wear a Mariners polo and/or a baseball cap while on duty.

Dispatchers, records staff, and civilian personnel may wear Mariners gear at work.

“Let’s enjoy this long-awaited moment and cheer on our team, Issaquah! GO MARINERS!!” IPD stated

Previous law enforcement dress code adjustments

The Seattle Seahawks announced in early September, before the 2025 football season, that undercover law enforcement officers would wear opposing teams’ jerseys at all home games this year.

The dress code revision was in an attempt to easily detect guests violating the fan code of conduct. Both law enforcement and Lumen Field staff will intervene when behavior becomes unruly, disruptive, or illegal in nature.

Undercover officers at Lumen Field are looking for intoxicated fans, offensive language or obscene gestures, and verbal or physical harassment of home or opposing team fans, among others.

Fans can report any inappropriate activity anonymously during the game by texting a message to HAWK12 (429512).

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

