Issaquah to kick off its 55th Salmon Days celebration

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The “second largest” salmon-focused event is coming to Issaquah on Saturday, October 5 through Sunday, October 6.

Celebrating 55 years, the Issaquah Chamber of Commerce welcomes back nearly two tons of salmon each year and throws a festival in its honor.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will include games, a parade, music, vendors and food and beverage options.

According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), this is the second-largest event of its kind in the state.

People can see salmon at the Issaquah Salmon Hatchery or at the following alternate viewing areas:

Newport Bridge on Newport Way SW by Front St S



Bridge on W Sunset Way



NW Dogwood St west of Rainier Blvd N



Confluence Park Bridge

The first Salmon Days happened in 1970 and has grown in popularity over the years.

For more information on the festival, visit the Issaquah Chamber of Commerce website.

©2024 Cox Media Group