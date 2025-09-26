Is your Starbucks store closing? Here’s the list for Washington

SEATTLE — Change is brewing for Starbucks customers in some parts of Washington.

On Thursday, the coffee giant announced the closure of multiple locations companywide—and KIRO 7 has confirmed at least 28 stores in Washington.

A list of addresses was circulating online, and so KIRO 7 called to find out if they were, in fact, closing.

Here’s a look at which ones will shut their doors for good after Saturday:

Bellevue

Crossroads South: 15600 NE 8th Street

Bothell

Thrasher’s Corner: 2020 Maltby Road

Covington

Covington Place: 921 Magill Drive

Edmonds

Highway 99: 21920 Highway 99

Kirkland

Downtown Kirkland: 116 Lake Street

Lynnwood

200th & Highway 99: 19931 Pacific Highway

Northpointe: 2902 164th Street Southwest

Mill Creek

Mill Creek Town Center: 15517 Main Street

Redmond

Redmond North: 8867 161st Avenue Northeast

Ritzville

West Galbreath Way: 101 West Galbreath Way

Seattle

Pickup - 1st & Denny: 100 Denny Way

Capitol Hill Roastery: 1124 Pike Street

130th & Aurora: 13025 Aurora Avenue North

Ballard: 2200 Northwest Market Street

2344 Eastlake: 2344 Eastlake Avenue East

SoDo Reserve: 2401 Utah Avenue South

4th & Diagonal-Seattle: 4115 4th Avenue South

Uptown - Lower Queen Anne: 425 Queen Anne Avenue North

5th & Columbia – Seattle: 800 5th Avenue

Shoreline: 14359 15th Avenue Northeast

Snoqualmie

Snoqualmie Ridge – Snoqualmie: 7730 Center Boulevard Southeast

Spokane

Hamilton & Indiana: 1821 North Hamilton Street

Division & Buckeye: 2703 N Division Street

Heritage Village: 9335 North Newport Highway

Sumner

167/24th – Sumner: 2418 136th Avenue Court East

Vancouver

Heritage Place: 304 West 8th Street

Woodinville

13780 Northeast 175th Street

Yakima

1st & Nob Hill: 1312 S 1st Street

Downtown Yakima: 602 East Yakima Avenue

Starbucks told KIRO 7 News that the Starbucks app will be updated by Sunday to reflect the closures.

“Represented status was not a factor in this decision-making process,” the company added.

Represented status in this context refers to whether or not employees were represented by a union.

The spokesperson for Starbucks clarified, reaffirming, “It’s not something we consider when we evaluate whether or not to close a store.”

Starbucks said it remains committed to other Starbucks Roastery and Reserve locations across the world, including Roasteries in Chicago, Milan, New York, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

“We’re also exploring possibilities for the former SODO Reserve space at our global headquarters,” the Starbucks spokesperson added.

The following is an additional statement provided by the spokesperson:

“As mentioned during our Q3 earnings call, we reviewed our North America coffeehouse portfolio through the additional lens of our Back to Starbucks plan to ensure every coffeehouse delivers a warm and welcoming space. We identified coffeehouses where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance, and these locations will be closed.

Since we’ve already opened numerous coffeehouses over the past year, our overall company-operated count in North America will decline by about 1% in fiscal year 2025 after accounting for both openings and closures. We will end the fiscal year with nearly 18,300 total Starbucks locations – company operated and licensed – across the U.S. and Canada. In fiscal year 2026, we’ll grow the number of coffeehouses we operate. Over the next 12 months, we also plan to uplift more than 1,000 locations to introduce greater texture, warmth, and layered design.

Partners in coffeehouses scheduled to close will be notified this week. We’re working hard to offer transfers to nearby locations where possible and will move quickly to help partners understand what opportunities might be available to them.”

