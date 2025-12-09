Is your area flooded? Here’s what to do

WASHINGTON — Heavy rain continues to hit western Washington, pushing several areas into flood watches or warnings.

Currently, the Carbon River, the Cowlitz River, the Snohomish and Skykomish Rivers, along with the Puyallup River and Nisqually River, are seeing major flooding, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Anticipate flooded roadways in these areas and across Western Washington this week.

Here are a few things you can do to help navigate neighborhood flooding:

Find out if you are in a flood-prone area

iMAP: View custom online maps using King County data, including parcels, floodway, and floodplain boundaries

Visit our Historical Flooding page for more information on how to use iMAP

FEMA Flood Map Service Center: View current Flood Insurance Rate Maps online, learn how to read them, or request a map change. Registration is required, but there is no charge to view maps.

Flood safety tips from the city of Seattle:

During a flood, be careful around power lines and electrical appliances

Stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires.

Disconnect any electrical appliances. Additionally, do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.

Turn off utilities at the main switches if instructed to do so by authorities and leave them shut off until emergency authorities confirm that it is safe to turn them back on.

Avoid contact with floodwater

Assume that floodwater may have contaminants. Avoid contact with floodwater whenever possible.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and clean water if you have come in contact with floodwater.

Do not approach moving water; instead, seek higher ground

Turn around, don’t drown. Even shallow water can be dangerous, as you can be swept off your feet in as little as 6 inches of water, and cars can be swept away in as little as 2 feet of water. Follow the official warnings about flooded areas.

If your home is flooded, move to higher ground, including higher (non-flooded) floors of your home, and do not enter basements until flooding has subsided.

Returning Home and Cleanup After a Flood

Before returning home

Wait for the “All Clear” from authorities before entering areas that experienced flooding.

Once the water has receded, check with electricity, gas, and water authorities to determine whether supplies to the area have been interrupted and are safe to turn on by homeowners and businesses.

Be extremely cautious with all electrical items. Every source of electricity can be extremely dangerous under flood conditions.

If the utility was intentionally disconnected due to a flood, fire, or other known hazards, power will not be reconnected until your power company can safely clear it.

Inspect for damage

Check for gas leaks and ventilate your house to prevent mold.

Inspect structures for damage. Watch for loose floorboards, holes in the floor, protruding nails, and sagging ceiling areas that may be at risk of falling.

Document any damages. Take photos of any water in the house and save damaged personal property for insurance purposes.

Cleaning up your home

Throw away, or at least move outside, anything that was wet with flood water and can’t be cleaned and dried completely within 24 to 48 hours. Drying your home and removing water-damaged items is the most important step to prevent mold damage.

Avoid using the toilets and water faucets until you have checked for sewage and water line damage. If you suspect damage, call a plumber.

Wear gloves and boots when cleaning and disinfecting walls, floors, closets, shelf contents, and other flooded parts of your home. Clean and sanitize according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for emergency cleanup.

Pump out flooded basements gradually. Pump out about one-third of the water per day to avoid structural damage.

Discard contaminated items that cannot be cleaned, such as stuffed furniture (mattresses and couches).

Discard all foods and water exposed to flood water except those in sealed (air-tight) containers.

