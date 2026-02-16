Is funding putting Issaquah’s light rail connection at risk?

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Downtown Issaquah Association says the city’s light rail connection is at risk.

Due to Sound Transit’s budget crisis and growing demands from Seattle, the long-planned ST3 project is being reconsidered.

The association says that Sound Transit is actively reevaluating how — and when — projects across the region are delivered. These decisions could mean Issaquah’s light rail connection is delayed indefinitely or even eliminated.

Service isn’t expected to begin until 2041 at best or 2044, but that could change depending on funding.

Local taxpayers have invested in the project since 2016.

The Downtown Issaquah Association is holding a community meeting to discuss what’s happening and what it means for Issaquah on February 24.

The meeting will take place at Council Chambers in City Hall South at 135 East Sunset Way. The meeting is scheduled for an hour, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“If you care about mobility, economic vitality, and Issaquah’s future, this is the moment to show up. Let’s make our voices heard,” the association shared.

The project would add four new stations and connect three existing ones. The projected travel time from South Kirkland to Issaquah would be about 25 minutes.

KIRO 7 is reaching out to Sound Transit about the concerns that the Downtown Issaquah Association has about the delay or the extension and is waiting to hear back.

