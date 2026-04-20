Iranian citizen extradited to Seattle for violating trade sanctions through China

A 44-year-old citizen of Iran was extradited to the U.S. last week and is appearing in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Monday for a nine-count indictment related to his scheme that violated trade sanctions against Iran.

Reza Dindar was indicted by the grand jury in August 2014 and arrested in Panama in July 2025 at the request of the U.S., the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

“The members of this conspiracy thought they could evade export restrictions by shipping goods through a third country – in this case China,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd. “But law enforcement uncovered the scheme, and the grand jury returned the indictment leading to the appearance today.”

Iran man used Chinese company to buy military sonar parts from Washington

Between 2010 and 2014, Dindar managed a business called New Port Sourcing Solutions in Xi’an, China, according to the indictment. The company hid the fact that it was procuring items in the U.S. for companies in Iran.

The company also fraudulently claimed the goods were being sent to China. The indictment details that in 2011 and 2012, Dindar and his co-conspirators used deception to purchase parts for three military sonar systems from a business in the Western District of Washington.

Dindar and his co-conspirators claimed the systems would be used by a company in China. The indictment alleges that at all times, the plan was to ship the parts through China to Iran in violation of export controls.

“This successful extradition marks a significant step towards accountability for members of this conspiracy whose actions posed a threat to our national security,” said HSI Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang. “HSI special agents, in close partnership with our U.S. and international law enforcement partners, demonstrate that actors who attempt to exploit the U.S. trade system and to provide sensitive technology to foreign threats will face consequences despite their efforts to evade justice abroad.”

The DOJ noted the conduct in the case violates sanctions against Iran that were imposed by the President’s Executive Order in March 1995 and reimposed in 2001, according to the indictment.

The orders prohibit the unauthorized exportation, re-exportation, sale, or supply, directly or indirectly, from the U.S. of any goods, technology, or services to Iran or its government. The orders also prohibit the exportation or supply of goods, technology, or services to persons in third countries knowing or with reason to know that the goods, technology, or services are intended for supply, trans-shipment, or re-exportation to Iran.

Dindar was charged with conspiracy, two counts of export to an embargoed country, two counts of smuggling goods from the U.S., two counts of money laundering for the $97,600 the company sent to the U.S. for the purchase, and two counts of filing false export records.

If Dindar is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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