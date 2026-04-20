‘Do not respond’: Kitsap County warns of fraudulent emails impersonating purchasing manager

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and vendors: “Do not respond.”

The county has identified fraudulent email activity involving an impersonation of its purchasing manager.

“Scammers are sending messages from the email address purchasing@kitsap-gov.org and often include fake documents that appear legitimate,” the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media post Monday. “This email address is fake and not associated with Kitsap County.”

Authorities said anyone who receives an email from this address should “do not respond, open any attachments, click links, or provide information.”

Kitsap County is “actively monitoring the situation,” according to the post.

“We urge all vendors and community partners to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity,” officials stated.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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