Person arrested, accused of drunkenly crashing into a work zone on I-5 in Fife

FIFE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation says someone drove into one of their work zones over the weekend.

Crews were installing a 3,500-lb overhead electronic sign on southbound I-5 in Fife when a driver crashed into one of their large flashing arrow boards and drove off.

According to WSDOT, the person was eventually arrested and is suspected of being drunk at the time.

No one was hurt.

The news comes as WSDOT hits its one-year mark of using speed zone cameras in work zones. The goal is to get drivers to slow down and create a safer environment for crews.

WSDOT’s first year of data revealed that more than 60% of drivers on I-5 near JBLM were speeding through the work zone before cameras were deployed. The percentage dropped to as low as 30% during enforcement.

WSDOT says one work zone crash can delay thousands of travelers relying on the road to open on time.

Last year, there were more than 1,500 work zone-related crashes on state highways.

WSDOT is expanding its Work Zone Speed Camera Program and will be adding more cameras in central and eastern Washington soon. Also, on July 1, the first infraction will go from $0 to $125.“We’re grateful for safety features like work zone cameras, flashing lights, and truck-mounted attenuators, but the best safety feature for our crews is YOU,” WSDOT said.

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