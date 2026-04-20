Arlington police mourn passing of police K9 Oso, named to honor victims of historic landslide

The Arlington Police Department (APD) announced the passing of police K9, Oso, Friday.

Oso passed peacefully with his handler, Sgt. Seth Kinney, by his side.

K9 Oso retired in June of 2022 after serving for 7 years.

Oso was named by Sgt. Kinney, in honor of the victims of the 2014 Oso landslide.

APD says he was the department’s first patrol dog and first dual-purpose K9.

They say throughout his career, K9 Oso responded to more than 16,000 calls and assisted in the apprehension of over 100 violent criminals. He was also responsible for the seizure of thousands of dollars, more than 1,000 finds of drugs, and contributed to the prosecution of over 100 criminals.

Beyond his criminal casework, Sgt. Kinney and K9 Oso were deeply involved in community outreach.

K9 Oso was 13 years old.

©2026 Cox Media Group