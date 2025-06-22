Iranian in WA react to U.S. bombing of Iran

SEATTLE — Internet blackouts have made it difficult for Iranians in the United States to contact family members in Iran.

Hemeria Bakhtiri, an Iranian American, grew up in Iran for the first 20 years of her life.

Bakhtiri worries about her family members, particularly her brother, sisters, and mother.

She remembers the anti-American chants she would have to perform at school.

Since moving, she thinks of the lives that have been lost at the hands of the regime controlled by he radical Islamic leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

This includes the more than 900 last year, and the Massacre of Mahshar that killed more than 100 people who were protesting.

“I feel devastated for not just me, I am so sorry for every single person who gets killed by this regime all over the world,” Bakhtiri said.

She doesn’t believe that a regime change will come without some sacrifice.

“We know, unfortunately, we have to suffer to get freedom,” Bakhtiri said, “I hope freedom for Iran which is our dream for 47 years. Peace in Israel, peace in the whole world.”

Lay Tavassoli, a second-generation Iranian living in Washington, says she has tried to contact her father and dozens of other family members in Iran but was able to speak to her cousin on Saturday.

Tavassoli fears for her family’s safety and hopes that people in the U.S. will see the humanity of people on the other side of the world.

She says that she is frustrated with the international response and struggles to see how bombing will bring change her for family in Iran.

“There will be no room for any kind of regime change if our people are wiped out, and that is what Israel is doing, that is what the United States is enabling. No liberation will come from this.” Tavassoli said, “It will not bring anything but bloodshed, death, it is going to tear apart our families and there will be nothing left to rebuild if we are reduced to rubble the way they have reduced Gaza to rubble.”

Tavassoli remembers the words her father told her earlier this week.

“The first thing he sent to me was, I am safe, I love you, be good and be kind, sincerity will always prevail. And I hope that whatever happens and whatever comes forward, that people will remember a message like that. And that that came from my father, who I don’t know if I will ever see again.”

©2025 Cox Media Group