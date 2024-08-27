Investigators say Renton grocery store was intentionally set on fire

RENTON, Wash. — A popular Renton grocery store that caught fire early Saturday morning was intentionally set on fire, investigators said.

Top of the Hill Quality Produce and Meat Market, located off Northeast 4th Street, caught fire Saturday, just before 3 a.m.

Renton fire investigators said their investigation revealed that someone set the outside of the building on fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out within 50 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Renton Grocery Store Arson 1

As of Monday afternoon, there are no details about a possible suspect.

KIRO 7 News spoke with the owners, Jackie and Damu Maples, who have owned the business for the last 20 years.

“My heart sank,” said Jackie. “We’re part of a community that comes to see us, not just to shop, but it’s like our extended family. And not having that all of a sudden creates a big empty space.”

The owners said they believe the business will be closed for months due to the significant damage; however, they are hoping to rebuild at the same location.

“It’s done. I mean we can rebuild, but as of right now, this place is going to be closed for a year or two years. That’s how long it’s going to take this place to get redone,” said Damu.

However, the owners said they are more concerned about their 20 staff members right now who currently rely on them.

“We have a responsibility to those people and their families. So hopefully, we’re taking the right steps that each one of them is taken care of,” said Jackie.

Renton Grocery Store Arson 2

Damu added, “We provide the vehicle, but if it wasn’t for them, this would not run. Because we can’t do this by ourselves.”

Several loyal customers stopped by the grocery store Monday afternoon to look at the damage, including Annie Moi and Roman Woodall, who have been shopping at the store for more than two decades.

“We only live about five blocks away and this place is like our little oasis,” said Woodall. “My wife had to sit me down because she knows I’m going to be devasted. It’s like somebody yanking part of your community out from underneath you.”

“You feel like you’re part of this place because it is small. And it’s very intimate. And you know all the employees, and they know you and that’s the best part,” said Moi. “They know what you like. They care about you. You see people from your community in there.”

A GoFundMe was created to help the owners. If you would like to help, please click here. People can also donate on the store’s website, the owners added.

