Investigation underway after pedestrian seriously hurt in Arlington crash

ARLINGTON, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was seriously hurt as a result of a crash on an Arlington, Washington, roadway Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Arlington Police Department, just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report about a car crash involving a pedestrian in the 19300 block of Smokey Point Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a woman seriously injured. She received treatment at the scene and North County Regional Fire Authority Emergency Medical Service took her to the Providence Hospital in Everett for additional treatment.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman was walking in the roadway when she was struck by a passing car. The driver involved in the accident called 911 about the crash and remained at the scene until officers arrived.

The Washington State Patrol Major Accident Investigation Team will lead the crash investigation.

A portion of the roadway from 188th to 204th streets on Smokey Point Boulevard was initially closed for several hours while the investigators looked into the crash. The roadway reopened early Sunday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information should call 911.

