Intoxicated fan walks onto field after Seahawks win, arrested and banned from Lumen Field

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a drunken Seahawks fan climbed over a railing and walked onto the field following the Hawks’ NFC Championship win.

SPD reports the man walked onto the grass with a beverage in hand and made physical contact with a coach.

Field security escorted the man off the field and handed him off to Seattle Police officers.

SPD says the man had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

The man was arrested, trespassed, and received a ban from Lumen Field.

©2026 Cox Media Group