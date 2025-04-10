Injured construction worker rescued by Seattle Fire from ‘difficult-to-access location’

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

First responders rescued an injured worker from a construction site behind Capitol Hill’s Chop Suey on E. Union St. on Thursday.

“The patient was in a difficult-to-access location,” a Seattle Fire Department spokesperson explained. “Firefighters utilized an aerial ladder and Stokes basket to lower the patient safely to the ground.”

Multiple fire engines and paramedic vehicles responded to the 911 call, with crews lining the south side of Union St. carrying recovery and medical gear. The exact location in the construction site where the worker was rescued is unclear.

A site manager told MyNorthwest that the injured worker is recovering in the hospital, but his current condition is unknown.

This is an ongoing story; check back for updates.

