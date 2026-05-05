Infant formula recall affects nearly 16,500 units sold through Amazon, Meijer

The a2 Milk Company voluntarily recalled three batches of its imported a2 Platinum Premium USA-label infant formula for 0-12 months due to cereulide concerns.

Cereulide is a heat-stable toxin that is produced by strains of the bacterium Bacillus cereus. Illnesses can occur from consuming food contaminated with the toxin, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.

The total number of units in the three recalled batches is 63,078. Of those, an estimated 16,428 units were sold to customers.

Recalled infant formula sold in 31.7-ounce tins sold through Amazon, Meijer

The product was sold only in the U.S., packaged in 31.7-ounce tins, and labeled “a2 Platinum Premium infant formula 0-12 months Milk-based powder with Iron.”

Batch numbers and use-by dates are listed below, respectively:

2210269454, 7/15/2026

2210324609, 1/21/2027

2210321712, 1/15/2027

The batch number and use-by dates are found on the bottom of each tin.

Symptoms of cereulide generally develop within 30 minutes to six hours after ingestion, and typically involve gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea and vomiting, which tend to self-resolve within 24 hours.

The FDA noted that infants are at a greater risk because of their developing immune systems and can experience complications such as dehydration, requiring medical attention.

a2’s recalled product was distributed nationally through a2MC’s website, Amazon, and Meijer stores as part of Operation Fly Formula.

The importation rights expired on December 31, 2025, and the product has been discontinued and removed from sale prior to the recall announcement.

Despite no confirmed reports of illness or harm to the FDA, the department noted that the affected batches must not be used.

Consumers who purchased the product are recommended to dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

If an infant is experiencing symptoms of nausea, vomiting, or dehydration, contact a health care provider immediately.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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