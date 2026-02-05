The infamous Beast Bus is headed to the Super Bowl

TACOMA, Wash. — The “Beast Bus” left Tacoma on Wednesday afternoon, headed for the Super Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif.

Beast Bus Owner Ben Seher purchased the 1984 London double-decker bus in 2014 and converted it to a Seahawks tailgating sensation. For years, it was a staple at tailgates until COVID.

So, a lot of TLC was needed to get the bus ready for the long journey to the Bay Area. Crews performed maintenance, including the installation of a new engine, transmission and tires to prepare the bus for the drive.

The Beast Bus is a 14-foot-tall and 36-foot-long vehicle. Because the double-decker only gets 5.5 miles per gallon and has a maximum speed of 55 miles per hour, the trip is expected to be slow-going.

Michael Zaffee, a former race car mechanic, is serving as the driver and handles any mechanical issues that arise on the road. “Supporting the Seahawks and to the joy that brings the community man,” Zaffee said. “I mean gosh so many people just want to be part of something, and this brings you know unites people.”

Justin Smith, an organizer for the Beast Bus, provided a tour of the interior, which features a bar and a customized sound system.

The bus is filled with signed memorabilia, original seats from the Kingdome and a replica Lombardi Trophy. “This is the bar area,” Smith said. “You walk up and get your refreshments. And it’s got a state-of-the-art sound system. So, speakers pop out here. It’s going to be popping.”

The bus also features open-air seating on the upper deck.

Smith noted that the last time the bus made a road trip of this distance was in 2015 for the Super Bowl in Arizona. “We took it to Arizona for that Super Bowl, but we lost,” Smith said. “So, this is redemption for the bus as well.”

Proceeds from admission, food and drinks on the bus are donated to different charities. Seher, owner of the Beast Bus, explained that the current focus is on a group called Mission Outdoors. “This year we’re doing Mission Outdoors, helping veterans as they go through their struggles,” Seher said.

He believes the presence of the blue-and-green double-decker will impact rival fans of both the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers. “Heading to their stadium, a big old double-decker Seahawk bus, yeah…it’s going to hurt a little bit, I would think,” Seher said.

Former Seahawks kicker Norm Johnson is also participating in the trip, following the double-decker in a chase car. Johnson expressed confidence in the team’s performance for the upcoming game. “I think we’re going to play good, solid ball. It’s going to be a very, very long day for the Patriots,” Johnson said.

The crew expects to arrive in Medford, Ore., tonight. They plan to resume the drive early tomorrow morning for the remainder of the trip to Santa Clara.

