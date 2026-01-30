Increased DUI patrols lead to unusual arrest

An unusual arrest by King County deputies is sparking a new warning about driving while under the influence.

Deputies arrested a man coming back from Vashon Island on a Washington State Ferry.

King County Deputy Manjot Singh patrols Vashon Island. While coming back from hours of patrolling, ferry workers flagged him down because of a passed-out driver.

Deputy Singh said the man had open beers in his cupholders and smelled like alcohol.

Exclusive body camera video obtained by KIRO 7 shows the entire conversation unfold.

Deputy: “How much have you had to drink tonight?

Driver: “Oh, not enough, dude.”

Singh arrested the 22-year-old for suspicion of DUI. Since that driver was the first car at the front of the ferry, everyone on board was stuck for over an hour waiting for the tow truck.

This incident happened at the same time King County deputies are increasing DUI patrols across the county.

“It’s important to get out there and get these people off the road before they hurt themselves or others,” Singh said.

Singh says in recent weeks, his average weekly arrests have gone from five to two.

“When people know we are out there enforcing, they are less likely to drive intoxicated, they will think their ability to get away with it isn’t there,” Singh said.

He says this is a good reminder that even on a ferry, you can’t be under the influence.

The ferry workers say they are thankful someone was there to help.

“Lucky you happened to be there, thank you for taking care of this, we’ve seen drunk drivers just drive off because we can’t hold them,” a ferry worker said.

©2026 Cox Media Group