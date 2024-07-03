Incidents of children falling from windows are on the rise in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — According to South County Fire in Snohomish County, a four-year-old girl is recovering after she fell out of a third-story window in Lynnwood last Saturday.

She was rushed to Harborview with serious injuries.

“The numbers are alarming to us and so we felt like we needed to get the information out there right away,” said Shawneri Guzman, community outreach manager for South County Fire.

In Snohomish County, emergency crews respond to around eight window falls a year involving children.

So far this year, they’ve already had 14 falls in the county – eight in June alone.

“And summer is just getting started, so we fear those numbers can grow even greater and we just don’t want to see that happen,” said Guzman.

Officials say the falls involve children one to four years-old – many in newer-construction townhomes with third-story bedrooms.

Like the one Nicole Carrillo’s family has in Lynnwood.

“And my kids like to look out the window, they like to see what’s going on. We opened the windows to put in our air conditioning unit and my four-year-old wants to know what we’re doing, then he gets right up and I said ‘wait, wait, hold on’,” said Carrillo.

Guzman says window stops are a good idea. They’re simple, inexpensive and could save a life.

“If you have a child in your home and you have a window on the second or third story, your child is at risk,” said Guzman.

South Snohomish County residents that cannot afford window locks can request them here.

