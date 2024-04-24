In-N-Out Burger considering second Washington state location

According to a statement, the Californian burger chain, In-N-Out Burger, is working toward a second Washington state location.

Developers with In-N-Out Burger filed an application for a site at 13511 Southeast Third Way in East Vancouver.

Mike Abbate, vice president with In-N-Out Burger, noted the process is early, and as they hope for a positive outcome, they continue to work with the city of Vancouver on permits and approvals.

Once everything is approved by the city, it takes approximately eight to nine months to build the restaurant and open it for business.

This location comes just two months after the announcement of plans to open a restaurant in Ridgefield, just north of Vancouver.









