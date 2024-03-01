In-n-Out Burger announces plan for first Washington location

A Californian burger joint has announced a plan for its first Washington location, after slowly making its way up the west coast with several locations over the years.

In-n-Out Burger plans on coming to Ridgefield, according to a media release from In-n-Out Burger.

Ridgefield is just north of Vancouver in Clark County.

The release noted the company had recently filed a development contract with the city for a site.

Once permits and approvals are in place, the company said it could take eight to nine months to build the restaurant and officially open for business, therefore they were reticent to give an exact opening date.

In-n-Out Burger noted the process still needs to be approved by the city.

“We look forward to the possibility of being a part of the Ridgefield community, and having this great location to serve our Customers,” the statement concluded.

According to KOIN, the location would be in the Ridgefield Union Ridge Town Center.

The current closest location to Seattle is in Keizer, Oregon, approximately 45 miles south of Portland.

©2024 Cox Media Group