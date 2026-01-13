Ilwaco volunteer fire chief arrested, charged with dozens of child sex crimes

ILWACO, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A volunteer fire chief in Ilwaco was arrested and charged late last week for multiple child sex crimes.

The volunteer fire chief, Jeffrey Archer, 43, faces more than 30 total charges, including multiple counts of first-degree child molestation and first-degree child rape.

Archer was booked into Pacific County Jail as the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation. Archer is currently on administrative leave. His bail is currently set at $500,000.

“His job was to keep our community and our residents safe, not prey on and exploit our most vulnerable,” Ilwaco City Councilor Matt Lessnau said in a post on social media.

Archer allegedly sexually abused two underage cousins between 2013 and 2019 while Archer babysat them, according to a statement of probable cause. The victims were allegedly under the age of 12. According to charging documents, one victim told investigators Archer gave them money, marijuana, and alcohol after performing sexual acts.

“Pacific County Sheriff’s Office deputies working in coordination with allied agencies successfully executed a residential search warrant in the area of Joe John’s Road and K Lane,” the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office stated. “This enforcement action was the result of an intensive investigation by PCSO’s Detectives Unit and partner agencies after receiving reports of possible child molestation and rape by the suspect.

In total, Archer faces 21 counts of first-degree child molestation, 10 counts of first-degree child rape, one count of first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, one count of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and four counts of second-degree child molestation.

Archer has worked for the City of Ilwaco since 2021.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

©2026 Cox Media Group