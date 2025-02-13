ICE Seattle captures fugitive from El Salvador wanted for murder

SEATTLE — A Salvadoran national wanted for murder in El Salvador has been captured by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Seattle.

Jose Marin-Lozano who is in the U.S. illegally was captured on Feb. 11 in Seattle.

According to ICE, El Salvador issued an arrest warrant for Marin_Lozano for aggravated homicide in 2020 and another warrant for aggravated homicide, proposition and conspiracy in the crime of aggravated homicide in 2021.

ICE does not know when or where Marin-Lozano entered the U.S. but said it was not done legally.

“ICE will continue to act quickly when we learn of cases like this in our community,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Seattle Field Office Director Drew H. Bostock. “This arrest highlights the important work our officers do on a daily basis.”

Marin-Lozano will stay in ICE custody until the removal proceeding can be completed.

A removal proceeding is a legal hearing that determines if a non-citizen can stay in the U.S.

There is no information on when the hearing is scheduled to take place.

