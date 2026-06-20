Human remains found at Port Orchard construction site

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Port Orchard police and the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office are investigating human remains that were found at a construction site.

Police were called to the undisclosed site on June 16, where workers reported finding human remains.

An extensive search of the area was initiated, and the remains were recovered.

The investigation is on-going and there is no risk to the public, police wrote on Facebook.

The remains will be taken to the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office.

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