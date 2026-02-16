Ice Cube to headline Washington State Fair concert series

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Washington State Fair announced that hip-hop icon Ice Cube will be performing on September 19th in Puyallup.

You can sign up for presale tickets at the link here on February 18, while tickets for the general public go live on February 20 for $45 linked here.

Fans can also attend a $75 pre-show party, including a catered dinner and beverage, starting at 5 p.m. at the link here.

His performance is part of the Columbia Bank Concert series at the Washington State Fair.

For more information, visit thefair.com.

