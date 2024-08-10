‘I forgive him or her’: Family seeks justice after 19-year-old son shot, killed in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. — A family is seeking justice after their 19-year-old son was shot and killed in Parkland.

Ja’Pree Marcus, of Tacoma, was shot and killed last week Wednesday on Pacific Avenue, near 119th Street South.

Detectives said a firearm, shell casings and live ammunition were found near the area.

After deputies arrived at the scene and blocked the road, a deputy was assaulted by a family member who tried entering the scene as a crowd began showing up, detectives said.

The man was arrested for third-degree assault.

A suspect has not been arrested as of Friday.

KIRO 7 News spoke with Kenyetta Oatis about her youngest child, Marcus.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s real because we just talked to each other,” she said after her son had visited her in Houston in February.

Marcus, a speaker at his 2023 Gates High School graduation ceremony, was known for his jokes and intelligence, she shared.

In his speech, he described the moments that gave him clarity about his future.

“A spark came on inside me that was pushing me to want better, not only for myself, but for my family as well. Over time, I started to realize there were things I wanted in life,” he said in his speech.

While Oatis is extremely proud of her son, she is mourning the loss of her son’s future, she told KIRO 7 News.

“He couldn’t finish out what he wanted to do and that was to make a difference not only in his life, but he also wanted to make a difference in my life. And he’s an uncle and a brother. He wanted to take care of his family. He wanted to be successful to take care of his family,” she shared.

Oatis told KIRO 7 News that she wants the youth violence to stop as she seeks justice for her son’s death.

“I wouldn’t want anything to happen to that person (suspect) because their mother would feel what I’m feeling. I just want to pray for whoever it is who took my kid and just let them know, you took a wonderful person,” she said. “I’m not mad, I’m hurt. I’m not mad at him, and I forgive him or her.”

Jaquez Oatis, older brother, shared similar thoughts as his mother as he described his relationship with his youngest brother.

“He’s part of who I am. That’s my little brother. That’s my baby brother,” he said.

“I don’t want anything bad, like my mom said, to happen to this person. It’s their soul. We don’t want any more loss. We don’t want another family to go through what we’ve gone through, regardless of the circumstances. Like nobody deserves to lose their life.”

If you have any details that can help detectives with this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

