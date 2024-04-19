I-90 temporarily closed at Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash — Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass was closed for an hour to remove hazards that could affect travelers.

Eastbound I-90 at Exit 63 and Westbound I-90 at Exit 70 were closed to remove trees that were a risk of falling and affecting interstate travel.

Originally, the Washington State Department of Transportation expected the work to take about 2 hours.

I-90 emergency closure near Snoqualmie Pass starting at 1pm. Expected to last around 2 hours. Eastbound I-90 will... Posted by WSDOT on Friday, April 19, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group