I-90 shooter opens fire on truck in 3rd highway shooting this past week

Washington State Patrol (WSP) investigators are searching for a shooter they say opened fire at a truck on I-90 Friday night.

It happened around 5:30pm near the East Merce Street Bridge on I-90. Thankfully the driver wasn’t hurt. That shooting is the third in the past week to happen on a highway.

“This is the 12th report of people reporting shooting,” said WSP Trooper Rick Johnson. “This last night at 5:30PM on I-90 was the 5th confirmed shooting that our detectives have been able to determine there were actual victims and they were shot at and the vehicles sustained damage.”

The bullet hit right in the center of the F-150′s tailgate. The shooter took off heading westbound on I-90 in a white Toyota 4-Runner. They’re now asking for witnesses who may have saw that car to give them a call.

“You can observe a vehicle that’s driving erratically and the individual won’t know they were potentially involved in a drive by shooting on the freeway.” Said Trooper Johnson. “That information can lead us to put that piece of what we need to move the case forward.”

Troopers say the three shootings in the last week happened on Sunday, Monday, and the latest on Friday.

“We had the one SR 164 where the bullet went into kind of the roof lining or the roof of the car,” said Trooper Johnson. “The other one SR 167, there was several bullet holes in the side of the vehicle but thankfully no one has been injured.”

“Last year with I think we ended up mid-fifties,” he added, “The year before about the same,”

WSP partnered with local police departments to put up extra patrols in the areas where they’re seeing a lot of the shooting calls. WSP even brought out arial support.

“We’re kind of saturating the areas where we’ve had some of these shootings,” said Trooper Johnson. “If a vehicle takes off from us for whatever reason the aircraft can follow them but the aircraft can follow that vehicle and lead ground units to where the vehicle ends up.”

Drivers say the shootings have them anxious to get on the highway.

“We need better gun control laws but other than that there’s if you’re on the highway you cant really not get shot at if someone decides to shoot at you,” said Sam Scull.

Sandra Andrews said, “Make sure that they’re aware but i don’t know what they could do. that’s the scary part.”

Sandra continued, “It would be nice to know if there were someway to tell that that was going to happen then we could look out.”

WSP plans to do another emphasis patrol to deter more highway shootings and try and track down the suspects responsible for the five incidents they’re investigating now.

