I-90 closed at Snoqualmie Pass after driver collides with trooper’s patrol car

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass has been closed in both directions due to icy conditions and multiple collisions.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, eastbound traffic is stopped at exit 34 near North Bend. Westbound traffic is closed at exit 106 near Ellensburg, exit 84 near Cle Elum, and exit 70 near Easton.

Among the many incidents at the pass was a driver colliding with a Washington State Patrol trooper’s car along eastbound I-90, which was responding to a separate collision.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, the driver who hit the trooper’s car was evaluated to determine whether they were impaired. Both the driver and the trooper are largely uninjured.

There is no ETA for when I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass might reopen. We will be tracking conditions there live all morning, so stay tuned for more updates.

