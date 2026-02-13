Local

I-5 south near Fife reopened after car crashes going 102mph, driver arrested for DUI

I-5 south near Fife reopened after car crashes going 102mph, driver arrested for DUI Photo Courtesy: WSP
By KIRO 7 News Staff

FIFE, Wash. — A two-car crash blocked all lanes of I-5 south through Fife and the Port of Tacoma during Friday’s morning commute.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a trooper tried to stop a driver going 102 miles per hour.

That vehicle lost control, crashed into another car, and then hit the center median jersey barrier. The car then became disabled in the middle of the freeway.

According to Trooper Kameron Watts with WSP, all lanes were blocked since the vehicle was blocking the middle of the highway, and because a fight was allegedly taking place.

WSP says the driver was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, eluding, and resisting arrest.

“Lodging and eating arrangements will be prepared for the subject at the Pierce County Jail,” wrote Trooper Kameron Watts with WSP.

Traffic was slowly getting by on the shoulder, with just the HOV lane open and traffic being diverted to the Port of Tacoma Rd, but by 10:30 a.m., WSDOT confirmed that all lanes were reopened.

