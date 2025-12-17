Local

I-5 shut down near JBLM for downed powerlines on the road

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Police light stock photo Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. (vchalup - stock.adobe.com)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Both directions of Interstate 5 are blocked due to downed high-voltage power lines near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The lines are down at milepost 116.

According to Washington State Patrol, traffic is being diverted to Mounts Road.

Puget Sound Energy is sending a crew to safely remove the lines.

There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

All power supply along I-5 from Carpenter Road in Lacey to Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest in Lakewood is impacted.

The electronic reader boards are also down.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read