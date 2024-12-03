I-5 ramps to Michigan Street in Seattle closed after 2 semi-trucks overturn, delays expected

A collision involving two semi-trucks has forced the closure of both the northbound and southbound I-5 off-ramps to Michigan Street and Corson Avenue in Seattle, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The incident was first reported shortly after noon, and Washington State Patrol and Incident Response teams were on the scene.

Crews have been working to clear the roadway, but as of 3:16 p.m., there is no estimated time for reopening.

Towing efforts are ongoing, and the closure is expected to cause significant delays during the afternoon commute.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and plan for additional travel time.

