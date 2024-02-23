I-5 down to one lane near Southcenter this weekend for emergency road work

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing four out of five lanes on Interstate 5 near Tukwila’s Southcenter over the weekend.

Crews will make emergency replacements of broken concrete panels.

The first closure will be in the southbound lanes from 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, to 6 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The second closure will be in the northbound lanes from 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, through 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Only one lane will be open to traffic during those times.

WSDOT said the panels were damaged during December’s heavy rains, which loosened the ground underneath, causing the panels to move slightly.

“We understand this is short notice for this concrete repair and it will be an inconvenience for people who travel through this area,” said WSDOT Northwest Region Engineering Manager Steve Strand. “This is a 55-year-old section of freeway and we will continue to maintain segments of I-5 as best we can until we are funded for more substantial preservation projects.”

Drivers should avoid the area or expect backups during the closures.

Similar closures are planned on Mar. 1 and 2, and Mar. 8 and 9 to replace additional panels.

