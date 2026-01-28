WSP pursuit ends in crash along I-5 NB in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) pursuit ended in a crash along I-5 northbound, blocking lanes in Federal Way during Wednesday’s morning commute.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m., blocking the center three lanes just north of SR 18, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

According to Trooper Johnson with the Washington State Patrol, troopers were contacting a vehicle in a rest area when it took off.

“Spikes were successful and the vehicle ended up striking another vehicle near SR 18,” reported Trooper Johnson.

The driver and a possible passenger were taken into custody, according to preliminary information from the Washington State Patrol.

WSP also reported that there were a number of guns found inside the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

