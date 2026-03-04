I-405 in Bothell will close in both directions for two weekends

BOTHELL, Wash. — A heads up for those who regularly drive I-405. Both directions of the highway in Bothell will fully close during the first two weekends of March.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), it’s so crews can remove the remaining northbound I-405 to State Route 522 ramps over SR 522.

WSDOT says drivers should expect two to three-mile backups on I-405 during the full closures.

This work is part of the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project, which expands and enhances 4.5 miles of I-405 through Bothell.

WSDOT says the full closures of I-405 are necessary to keep drivers safe and protect the I-405 bridge deck below the ramp during its removal.

“We learned a lot during the removal of the first few sections of these ramps over SR 522,” said I-405/SR 167 Program Administrator Lisa Hodgson. “Now we need to close I-405 to remove the remaining portions of ramp. Leveraging our lessons learned from the previous ramp sections, we are able to reduce the time we plan to fully close I-405 on both weekends. However, we still expect these closures to have significant impacts to regional travel.”

The first closure will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Crews will close all lanes of northbound I-405 at the SR 522 Interchange and all lanes of southbound I-405 from SR 527 to SR 522 to remove ramp sections over I-405. Lanes will not reopen until 4 a.m. Monday, March 9.

The next closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 13. Crews will close all lanes of northbound I-405 at the SR 522 Interchange and all lanes of southbound I-405 from SR 527 to SR 522. All lanes of southbound I-405 may reopen as early as 9 a.m. Sunday, March 15, depending on ramp removal progress. However, they could remain closed until 4 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

Ramp closures

Drivers can expect closures of the following ramps overnight:

The northbound I-405 on-ramp to westbound SR 522.

The eastbound and westbound SR 522 on-ramps to northbound I-405.

During the southbound I-405 full closures, the following ramps will also close:

SR 527 on-ramps to southbound I-405.

Northeast 195th Street on- and off-ramps (exit 24) to southbound I-405.

Detours

Signed detour routes will be in place during the closures:

Northbound I-405 nighttime detour : In place while crews restripe lanes for daytime detour and reset lanes before reopening to traffic Monday morning.

: In place while crews restripe lanes for daytime detour and reset lanes before reopening to traffic Monday morning. Northbound I-405 daytime detour : Westbound SR 522 traffic will make a right turn at the traffic signal instead of using the merge ramp to help prioritize northbound I-405 traffic.

: Westbound SR 522 traffic will make a right turn at the traffic signal instead of using the merge ramp to help prioritize northbound I-405 traffic. Southbound I-405 detour

©2026 Cox Media Group