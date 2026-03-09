I-405 in Bothell reopens after weekend closure

BOTHELL, Wash. — I-405 in Bothell has reopened after it was shut down in both directions over the weekend.

The closure is the first of two so that the Washington State Department of Transportation can work on an expansion project through the area.

Crews were busy removing the remaining northbound I-405 to State Route 522 ramps over SR 522.

Here’s a look at the progress made on Sunday:

The first section of the old SR 522 ramp over SB I-405 is officially down. Crews are now breaking apart the concrete supports that held it up. Work is on track to reopen both NB & SB 405 by 4AM Mon.



We'll close I-405 again next weekend 3/13-16 to remove the final ramp sections. pic.twitter.com/iMUdRmTuyk — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 9, 2026

WSDOT says the full closures of I-405 are necessary to keep drivers safe and protect the I-405 bridge deck below the ramp during its removal.

The next closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 13. Crews will close all lanes of northbound I-405 at the SR 522 Interchange and all lanes of southbound I-405 from SR 527 to SR 522. All lanes of southbound I-405 may reopen as early as 9 a.m. Sunday, March 15, depending on ramp removal progress. However, they could remain closed until 4 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

Ramp closures

Drivers can expect closures of the following ramps overnight:

The northbound I-405 on-ramp to westbound SR 522.

The eastbound and westbound SR 522 on-ramps to northbound I-405.

During the southbound I-405 full closures, the following ramps will also close:

SR 527 on-ramps to southbound I-405.

Northeast 195th Street on- and off-ramps (exit 24) to southbound I-405.

Detours

Signed detour routes will be in place during the closures:

Northbound I-405 nighttime detour : In place while crews restripe lanes for daytime detour and reset lanes before reopening to traffic Monday morning.

: In place while crews restripe lanes for daytime detour and reset lanes before reopening to traffic Monday morning. Northbound I-405 daytime detour : Westbound SR 522 traffic will make a right turn at the traffic signal instead of using the merge ramp to help prioritize northbound I-405 traffic.

: Westbound SR 522 traffic will make a right turn at the traffic signal instead of using the merge ramp to help prioritize northbound I-405 traffic. Southbound I-405 detour

