Hyundai owners can get free anti-theft upgrades at events this weekend

TACOMA, Wash. — According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force, 426 cars were stolen in Pierce County last month, and in King County, there were 1,069.

Together that’s about an average of 52 cars stolen every day in February, and many of these cars are Hyundais.

If you own or lease a Hyundai, there’s several free anti-theft events happening this weekend.

Seattle Area Anti-Theft Mobile Clinic - Hyundai (hyundaiantitheft.com)

Tacoma Dome

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday (3/15)

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday (3/16)

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday (3/17)

Factoria Mall - 4055 Factoria Blvd. SE, Bellevue, WA 98006

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday (3/16)

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday (3/17)

Doug’s Hyundai - 22130 Hwy 99, Edmonds, WA 98026

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday (3/16)

Robert Larson Hyundai - 7601 S. Tacoma Way Tacoma, WA 98409

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday (3/16)

The software upgrade takes about 30 minutes. No appointment is required.

If you’re not sure if your car needs the upgrade, you can go to https://hyundaiantitheft.com/, put in the VIN number, and it will tell you whether you have the anti-theft software or not.

All Hyundai owners who visit the events over the weekend will be given a free steering wheel lock.

