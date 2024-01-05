Husky fever hitting? Where you can watch Monday’s College Football Championship

SEATTLE, Wash. — Huskey fever is spreading like wildfire across Western Washington and if you can’t make the big game in person, the next big thing for fans to decide is where they’ll be watching.

Kickoff for Monday’s College Football Championship is at 4:30 p.m.

“We all know it in our hearts, we’re going to win that game and become national champions”, said Gary Szeredy, one of the co-owners of Moss Bay Hall and Queen Anne Beer Hall.

Watch parties are going to be held all over the city. UW has two official watch parties happening, one at Alaska Airlines Arena and one in partnership with Red Hook Brew Lab in Capitol Hill. Tickets for the arena were free but they sold out quickly.

“We always think beer’s job is to bring the party and it’s really easy to have a great party when the team is playing like this,” Jason Dodson, a manager at Red Hook Brew Lab, said.

Red Hook is selling tickets for $25 presale online and for $30 at the door. The admission includes a tailgate-style buffet and a live DJ.

“It’s always a special thing right?” Dodson said. “It’s such a Seattle institution and we like to lean into that every season but particularly this season it’s been such a magic ride.”

Queen Anne Beer Hall is expected to be packed and so is its sister restaurant, Moss Bay Hall in Kirkland.

“It’s going to be a lot of excitement, we’ll have an emcee here getting the crowd all hyped up,” Szeredy said.

If sports bars aren’t for you, the game is being shown at some theaters on the big screen. You can watch the games at AMC and Regal Cinema in Seattle, Regal Cinema in Everett, and The Grand Cinema in Tacoma.

