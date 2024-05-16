Stolen car and modified handgun recovered after Rainier Valley hit-and-run

SEATTLE — Seattle Police is investigating a single-car hit-and-run in Seattle’s Rainier Valley Tuesday morning. The driver collided with multiple trees and a light pole before abandoning the car and taking off.

On May 14, shortly after midnight, patrol officers responded to a report of a crashed car blocking southbound traffic in the 6300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South. Luckily, no other drivers or pedestrians were hurt.

During the investigation, officers found that the crashed car was reported stolen on April 21. They also discovered a modified handgun inside the vehicle, with an extended magazine and a “switch” that allows for automatic firing.

The driver is still at large, and anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

©2024 Cox Media Group