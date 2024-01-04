‘People are coming in screaming go dawgs!’: Huskies hype in full swing at local stores

Huskies hype is in full swing as the Dawgs prepare to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football National Championship game Monday night.

At the Husky Team Store, they’re selling out of Michael Penix Jr. jerseys.

“These are selling out really, really fast,” Husky Team Store team lead, Connor Fredericksen, said. “People are coming in screaming go dawgs!”

Over at Simply Seattle, their hot ticket item is their national championship sweatshirts.

“That says January 8 has all the information about the game on it I think it’s a great design, tons of online orders, tons of people coming in store and picking it out,” Luke Folson said. “Who knows when you’ll ever be in a national championship again so you definitely want to own this as I like to call it, a piece of history right here.”

The excitement is through the woof!

UW announced it would host a watch party at Alaska Airlines Arena but it’s already sold out. Fredericksen told KIRO 7 that everyone is doing their part, including not letting anyone near the Huskies practice.

“We’re keeping it close, we don’t want to allow anybody in the stadium right now with Michigan getting caught earlier in the year,” he said. “That’s just kind of been an ongoing joke that we’ve made as of late when I tell people that they can’t use the restroom, I try to give them a laugh by saying it’s Michigan’s fault.”

