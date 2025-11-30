Huskies attempt late comeback in loss to No. 5 Oregon

SEATTLE — The University of Washington Huskies had an opportunity to take down their rivals, the University of Oregon Ducks.

They also had an opportunity to crush No. 5 Ducks’ playoff chances on Saturday.

That isn’t how this game played out.

The Huskies were so close to tying up the game in the fourth quarter after holding off the Ducks’ stellar offense.

But Oregon started early with a field goal, putting the Ducks up by 3-0.

But in the second quarter, Dante Moore goes for the quarterback sneak for the touchdown, putting the Ducks up 10-0.

The Huskies came back at the end of the second with 10 seconds left.

Demond Williams Jr. was able to find Denzel Boston for the touchdown, giving the Huskies hope going into halftime.

However, two field goals put the Ducks head ahead 19-7 going into the 4th quarter.

Huskies were trying to make gains with a 17-yard pass by Williams, finding Boston in the endzone to give the Huskies a fighting chance.

But it was a pass by Moore to Malik Benson, who ran the ball 64 yards for a touchdown.

The Ducks win 26-14.

Although this is a crushing loss for the Huskies, there were some bright sides.

Adam Mohgammed totalled 105 rushing yards in Saturday’s game.

The Huskie will find out more about it’s bowl game match up next Sunday.

