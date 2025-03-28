Hunting and fishing licenses in the state may be going up significantly

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The cost of a hunting or fishing license in Washington may increase 38% soon. Democratic legislators have voted to advance Senate Bill 5583, which raises the cost of these licenses for the first time since 2011, according to The Center Square.

Some Republicans say the bill is simply a Democratic attempt to raise taxes higher than necessary to fund future initiatives.

Democrats estimate a $12 billion state budget shortfall over the next four years, while Republicans argue the gap is closer to $6.7 billion.

“This bill proposes an inflationary adjustment. It’s a significant adjustment, but inflation has been substantial over the last 15 years,” Sen. Marko Liias (D-Edmonds) said on the Senate floor. “It also charts a sustainable path forward.”

Hunting and fishing license hikes

The combination fishing package would rise from $45.50 to $62.79. The standard big game combination license, which includes tags for deer, elk, bear, and cougar, would increase from $85 to $117.30 for residents. There are discounts for seniors over 70.

Sen. Shelly Short (R-Addy) proposed removing a bill provision allowing the Fish and Wildlife Commission to add surcharges to the fees. “Those decisions ought to rest with the legislature,” Short said during the floor debate. “We’re a body of checks and balances.”

Liias agreed that the commission needs oversight but said the bill’s language limits surcharge authority to the legislature.

State economists estimate the bill could generate $19.6 million next year, even after accounting for an expected 11% decline in license sales.

Many Washingtonians, particularly in rural areas, depend on hunting and fishing to reduce food costs.

“A lot of people in my district are subsistence hunters. This is the meat they put in their freezers,” Short said. “Hunting and fishing are part of our custom and culture.”

The bill now moves to the Senate. If approved, the new rates would take effect in July.

Follow Bill Kaczaraba on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group