Hundreds rally against ICE deportations at WA state capitol

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Hundreds of immigrants and advocates protested against increased deportations at the state capitol in Olympia on Thursday.

Top of mind was the violence in Minnesota and local pro-immigrant legislation.

“Our communities are, rightfully so, experiencing a lot of fear and anxiety,” Brenda Rodriguez Lopez, executive director of the Washington Immigration Solidarity Network (WAISN) and the protest’s organizer, said.

WAISN leaders told KIRO 7 the network’s deportation defense hotline has been inundated with calls.

“We are only a month into the year, and our call volume is already twice as much as it was last year around the same time of the year,” Rodriguez Lopez said.

WAISN reports deportations are up 60% across the state.

Though hundreds attended the rally, organizers told KIRO 7 many more were too afraid to leave home and take part.

“I had volunteers that were going to come out and advocate for the Apple Health expansion, but they were too scared to be here,” Brenda Figueroa with the United Farmworkers Foundation said.

Figueroa said the fear is affecting her personally. Though she is a citizen, many of her loved ones aren’t.

“I am here representing for them,” she said. “They are in the shadows right now.”

ICE has taken center stage after the deadly shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, but Olympia has also become a sort of battleground.

Lawmakers are currently debating whether to ban law enforcement from wearing masks. The city has already banned FLOCK cameras out of fear that their footage could aid immigration enforcement.

“The people are afraid, but this situation doesn’t stop right now,” Silvia Gonzalez said. “We are here. It doesn’t matter if we are afraid or not afraid. We stick together and raise our voices- this is very important for us.”

WAISN reports that, with increased ICE activity, unfounded rumors have also increased, mostly posted on social media.

The organization pointed to an incident earlier this week when unconfirmed reports of ICE activity prompted six Seattle schools to shelter in place.

WAISN warned that such situations only give parents more reasons not to send their kids to school.

“Rumors spread panic and fear in our communities. Our communities are already having to make life-changing decisions every morning,” Rodriguez Lopez said. “Is it safe to go to work? To send my child to school? To go to my medical appointment? In this moment of heightened fear and anxiety, we need accurate information so our communities are not paralyzed.”

©2026 Cox Media Group