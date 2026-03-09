Hundreds of Pokémon card packs stolen from Graham gaming shop, sheriff says

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says two men were seen on surveillance video breaking into a Graham card shop and stealing hundreds of Pokémon cards on Saturday.

At around 6:30 a.m., the men can be seen smashing a window in the front of the Next Level Gamers Den shop and climbing in, PSCO said.

They moved to the front desk and took hundreds of Pokémon booster packs before leaving the store.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call them at (253) 798-7530.

